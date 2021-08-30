BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $750,360.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BOK Financial alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00.

BOKF traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,649. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.