BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 8,803 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.83% of Hasbro worth $108,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 308.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 271,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.71. 1,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

