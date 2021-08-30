BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $37,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $411.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,598. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $412.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

