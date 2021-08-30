BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 94.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 620,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,672 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in 51job were worth $48,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 51job by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 51job by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of 51job by 16.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after buying an additional 56,459 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in 51job by 52.8% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 51job by 40.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.58. 312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,393. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.66. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

