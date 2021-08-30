BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $161.99 Million Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $161,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $219,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 213,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 300,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in frontdoor by 699.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 991,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 867,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in frontdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of frontdoor stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $43.85. 170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,480. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

