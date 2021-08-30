BMO Capital Markets Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $196.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $174.00 to $196.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of ALNY opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.79. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

