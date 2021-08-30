BMO Capital Markets Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $177.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.53.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $155.07 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

