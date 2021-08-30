BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE WEBR opened at $16.27 on Monday. Weber has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

