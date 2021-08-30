Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after acquiring an additional 181,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163,099 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,466.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,435,000 after acquiring an additional 78,240 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $471.02 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $286.18 and a 12 month high of $471.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

