Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

XDAP stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47.

