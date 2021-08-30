Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Up 70.7% in August

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the July 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BSL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.