BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 61.2% in August

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the July 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE MHN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.78. 48,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,037. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

