BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 61.2% in August

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the July 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE MHN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.78. 48,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,037. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $15.16.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
