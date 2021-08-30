BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BKCC opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $307.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.77.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

