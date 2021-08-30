Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 243.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $360.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

