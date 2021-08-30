Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 205.88% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 1,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,859. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biomerica by 243.7% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Fore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 75.0% during the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

