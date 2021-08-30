BHP Group (BHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

BHP Group (ASX:BHP) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 2.7356 per share by the mining company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous final dividend of $0.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, insider Dion Weisler acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$44.56 ($31.83) per share, with a total value of A$267,360.00 ($190,971.43). Also, insider Christine O’Reilly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$44.39 ($31.71) per share, with a total value of A$88,780.00 ($63,414.29).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

