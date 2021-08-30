Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) versus NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Financial Survey

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beyond Air and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29% NeuroMetrix -14.30% -19.02% -13.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beyond Air and NeuroMetrix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Air presently has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and NeuroMetrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 313.53 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -8.97 NeuroMetrix $7.38 million 12.59 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

