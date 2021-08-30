Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.64.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. FMR LLC lifted its position in CRH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,742,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,342 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in CRH by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,744,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CRH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,324,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CRH by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,229,000 after acquiring an additional 407,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.