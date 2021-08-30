Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

In other news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bentley Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

