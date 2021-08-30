Beddow Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

OGN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. 1,165,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.77. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.