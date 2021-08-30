Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.4% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AbbVie by 13.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. 4,279,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

