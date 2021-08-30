Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $43,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $248.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

