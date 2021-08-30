Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 108,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $504,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

