B&D White Capital Company LLC Reduces Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of LQD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.49. 67,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,408,164. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

