B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases 112,907 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 304.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12,200.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $765,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.18 on Monday, reaching $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,219. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48.

