B&D White Capital Company LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned about 0.45% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,926,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 149,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVDV stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,418. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $67.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.02.

