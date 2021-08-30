B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $474.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,205. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.18 and a fifty-two week high of $471.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

