Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the July 29th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.4 days.

Shares of BTDPF stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

