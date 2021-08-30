Barber Financial Group Inc. Takes $484,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

USB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,869. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

