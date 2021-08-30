Barber Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

