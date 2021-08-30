Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $52.30 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 7.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $52,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.56. 475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,618. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $135.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

