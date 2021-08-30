Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.46. 1,600,489 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60.

