Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys 98 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $338.02. 13,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $214.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.