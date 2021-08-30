Barber Financial Group Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,071,196,000 after purchasing an additional 265,476 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $196.82. 21,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.