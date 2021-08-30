BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 176,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. 13,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $163.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66. BankFinancial has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott raised BankFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BankFinancial by 68.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm’s products include checking and savings account, debit and credit cards, cash management, deposits, loans, online banking and payment, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.