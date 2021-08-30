Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,677,600 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the July 29th total of 1,156,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNF opened at $4.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $4.99.
About Bank of Queensland
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.