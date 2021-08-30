Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$138.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.27.

BMO opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

