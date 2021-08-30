Bank of America Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $94.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

