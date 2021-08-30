BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BXS. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.15. 6,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

