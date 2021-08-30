Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,100 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the July 29th total of 1,236,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07.
Banco BPM Company Profile
Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.