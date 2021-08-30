Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,100 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the July 29th total of 1,236,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

