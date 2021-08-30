BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.18. BancFirst posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 118,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,883. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BancFirst by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BancFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in BancFirst by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

