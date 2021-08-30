Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baidu were worth $26,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 602.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 93.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,043,000 after acquiring an additional 834,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 49.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after acquiring an additional 808,683 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $153.26 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $116.41 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.30.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

