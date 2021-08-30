Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) from an equal weight rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.24 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BCKIF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Babcock International Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

BCKIF opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.