Baader Bank Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SZG. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.35 ($36.88).

ETR:SZG opened at €32.52 ($38.26) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12 month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

