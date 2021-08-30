Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ATNNF stock opened at $122.85 on Monday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.85.
About Autoneum
