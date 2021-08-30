Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Boosted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,697 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 118.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after acquiring an additional 370,093 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $313.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

