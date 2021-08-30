Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ATDRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,855. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.