Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $359.95

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $359.95 and last traded at $359.95, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $358.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.17.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

