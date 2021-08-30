Athira Pharma’s (ATHA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 373.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $10.76 on Monday. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.41.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,885,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,599 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 588,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

