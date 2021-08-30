Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $66.57. 22,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,103. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Analysts forecast that Athene will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Athene by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Athene by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

